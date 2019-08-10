Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increases Stake in Abiomed (ABMD); D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose While Grs Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 2,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 89,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60 million, up from 87,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191. About 507,534 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.03 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Site Centers Corp by 216,672 shares to 798,972 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,082 shares to 473,960 shares, valued at $64.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,120 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).