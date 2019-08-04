Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increased Position in Assurant (AIZ) by $463,044; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Its Position by $803,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 4,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 29,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 24,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 360,846 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 213,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 194,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 14,874 shares to 16,283 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 15,445 shares to 360,801 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.