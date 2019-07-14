Retirement Systems Of Alabama Increased Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake by $5.10 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding by $3.78 Million

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 109.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 79,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,283 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83 million, up from 72,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 313,809 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.