Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Upped First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Position by $2.62 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Allen Investment Management Has Increased Position

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 62,615 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 47,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 87,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 176,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, up from 89,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 303,136 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Next Fin Gp has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 17,162 shares in its portfolio. 264,931 are owned by Invesco Ltd. 9,202 are held by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 332,268 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested in 77,407 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 5.20 million shares. 76,490 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Aqr Cap Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Doliver Ltd Partnership has 71,592 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 5,274 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 92,097 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $244,753 activity. The insider DUESER F SCOTT bought 218 shares worth $13,438. TROTTER JOHNNY bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830. Shares for $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,345 shares to 103,432 shares, valued at $19.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 115,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01M shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 0.97% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv invested in 8,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlas Browninc reported 33,832 shares. Barnett And Inc accumulated 0% or 41 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,065 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 109,274 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc holds 0.24% or 23,517 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 45,148 shares in its portfolio. 739,509 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 55,534 were accumulated by Coastline Trust Co. Hudock Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.97% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,474 shares. Accredited Investors has 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kempen Cap Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,879 shares. Stillwater Invest Ltd owns 19,896 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 1.30 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio.

