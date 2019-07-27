Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Trimmed Its Regions Finl New (RF) Position; 6 Analysts Bullish Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 27,828 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock declined 8.15%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 2.58M shares with $36.49M value, down from 2.61M last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $16.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 8.69 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 6.46% above currents $122.58 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. See Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112 New Target: $130 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $105 New Target: $130 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $111 New Target: $115 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 56,063 shares to 1.48 million valued at $246.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Asgn Inc stake by 6,711 shares and now owns 147,323 shares. Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt owns 1.24M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 23,183 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund invested in 0.06% or 20,234 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 161,988 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1.62 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 63,333 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.82 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 5.10 million shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 53,243 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 238,046 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dean Investment Assocs owns 0.12% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 60,579 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd reported 104,870 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 1.87 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Regions Financial had 17 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of RF in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Monday, February 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Financial Corp. posts $374M profit for Q2 – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regions Financial adjusts to lower rate environment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Regions Financial Corp (RF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regions makes executive leadership appointments, organizational changes – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Financial Corporation Increases Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend Approximately 11% to $0.155 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.56 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Limited Liability Co holds 0.27% or 4,616 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na accumulated 0.72% or 1.47M shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Canandaigua Savings Bank & Communication reported 27,527 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 362,738 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 119,180 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.72% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 104,751 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Comm Limited owns 43,209 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bailard Inc invested in 0.08% or 12,238 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 23,521 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 179,459 shares.