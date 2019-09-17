Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Trimmed By $41.47 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Cutera (CUTR) Shorts Decreased By 15.14%

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 19.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 767,947 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 3.24M shares with $177.15 million value, down from 4.00 million last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $212.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) had a decrease of 15.14% in short interest. CUTR’s SI was 485,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.14% from 572,600 shares previously. With 117,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s short sellers to cover CUTR’s short positions. The SI to Cutera Inc’s float is 3.66%. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 110,455 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 16/03/2018 CUTERA INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cutera at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Backs 2018 Rev $178M-$181M; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) stake by 16,869 shares to 175,076 valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 13,290 shares and now owns 174,106 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.69% above currents $49.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $408.61 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold Cutera, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.37 million shares or 34.14% more from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,431 activity. The insider PLANTS J DANIEL bought 28,166 shares worth $471,137.