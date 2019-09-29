Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Raised Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holding; Azurrx Biopharma (AZRX) Shorts Decreased By 2.85%

Azurrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) had a decrease of 2.85% in short interest. AZRX’s SI was 266,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.85% from 274,100 shares previously. With 116,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Azurrx Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s short sellers to cover AZRX’s short positions. The SI to Azurrx Biopharma Inc’s float is 2.39%. The stock decreased 10.61% or $0.0692 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5828. About 483,005 shares traded or 47.74% up from the average. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) has declined 55.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AZRX News: 11/05/2018 – HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.97 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC AS OF MAY 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA – PRECLINICAL STUDIES INVESTIGATED ORAL DELIVERY OF AZ1103 USING THREE CAPSULE FORMULATIONS, ALL APPEARING TO BE WELL TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – OBSERVED BOTH CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE IN ITS ONGOING PHASE llA TRIAL OF MS1819-SD; 18/04/2018 AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Preclinical Data with AZX1103; 11/05/2018 – LAURENCE W LYTTON REPORTS 6.15 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC AS OF MAY 1 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – AzurRx Announces Appointment of Dr. James Pennington as Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – MAXIMAL ABSOLUTE CFA RESPONSE TO TREATMENT WAS UP TO 57%, WITH AN INVERSE RELATIONSHIP TO BASELINE CFA; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC – NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OR NOTABLE MILD TO MODERATE EVENTS HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN PHASE llA TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – AZURRX BIOPHARMA AND MAYOLY-SPINDLER ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FOR MS1819-SD PHASE Il IN EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY (EPI); 23/04/2018 – AzurRx BioPharma and Mayoly-Spindler Announce Additional Positive Interim Data for MS1819-SD Phase Il in Exocrine Pancreatic lnsufficiency (EPI)

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) stake by 10.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 38,243 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 386,071 shares with $24.88 million value, up from 347,828 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 1.11M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

More notable recent AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “AzurRx BioPharma Dips on Phase 2 Trial Results for MS1819 | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $15.21 million. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,483 are held by Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 40,760 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Zeke Cap Limited Company owns 5,924 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Allstate invested in 0.05% or 45,966 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh stated it has 0.98% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.71 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv holds 152,282 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1,430 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Fmr Lc invested in 0.04% or 5.67M shares. Southport Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 10,000 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 1.69% or 278,352 shares. Barnett And has 1,135 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Css Limited Com Il holds 100,411 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) stake by 15,682 shares to 160,566 valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 29,794 shares and now owns 257,795 shares. American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) was reduced too.