Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $455,383 as Stock Value Declined; Howard Hughes (HHC) Holder Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Upped Its Holding by $2.26 Million as Stock Declined

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 141,154 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 9,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,008 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, down from 182,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.34 million shares traded or 76.74% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 17,955 shares. 95,725 are held by Fund Sa. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.13% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Paradigm Asset Limited Company reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 194,220 shares stake. Quantum invested in 18,858 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 544 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp has invested 0.1% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 5,617 are held by Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 62,300 shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 297,164 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 1.07% or 228,960 shares in its portfolio.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 36,591 shares to 90,525 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.04% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1,710 shares. 691,282 were accumulated by Fiduciary Mgmt Wi. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pnc Services Gru Inc owns 17,753 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory owns 376,393 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc invested in 5,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Gru Inc has 9,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 32 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 4,298 shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Co reported 118,000 shares stake. Schroder Invest Gp reported 0.04% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Com reported 1.24% stake. Sei Investments holds 70,206 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 34,427 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.