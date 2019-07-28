Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $390,983; Market Valuation Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 3,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 757,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.79 million, down from 761,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,447 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 15,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. $870,676 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Group LP has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 176,123 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 5,598 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap holds 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,705 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,400 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Advisory Limited has 51,684 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Co holds 2,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,735 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 0.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Intact invested in 0.53% or 141,900 shares. Strategic Global holds 3,463 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 3.40 million shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.64% or 408,196 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.47% or 139,501 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares to 204,901 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 23,563 shares to 361,251 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Carroll Fincl Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 46,584 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,049 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 77,403 shares. First Bancshares holds 0.05% or 3,037 shares. Rnc Cap Llc reported 63,644 shares stake. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated holds 1.01 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt reported 9,301 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 4,404 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,063 shares. Westover Llc has 21,199 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 23,789 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Garde Capital Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 5,375 are owned by Osterweis Mngmt. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 191,389 shares.