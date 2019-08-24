Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $465,192; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake Maintained by Orinda Asset Management Llc

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.47 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 01/04/2018 – Starwood Bids $1 Billion for Swedish Property Firm Victoria Park; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 420,856 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20M, up from 419,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.29 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 55,273 shares. Swarthmore Group owns 3,875 shares for 4.56% of their portfolio. Weitz Inv Mngmt stated it has 105,000 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.47% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greenleaf has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Davis R M Inc reported 1.63% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Payden And Rygel reported 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). South Texas Money Mgmt holds 1,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 0.18% or 11,402 shares. Atria Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,019 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 17,124 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Com reported 4,234 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 9,990 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Company holds 2.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 21,922 shares. 26,917 were reported by Beach Counsel Inc Pa.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 118,202 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $109.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 160,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,155 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.04% or 240,533 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 30,000 were reported by Amer Financial. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 325,049 shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Capital Financial Advisers reported 16,898 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 18,488 shares. Synovus Fincl has 4,011 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.04% stake. First Republic Investment reported 376,186 shares stake. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 70,651 shares. Proshare Advisors reported 0.01% stake. First LP invested in 0.02% or 403,635 shares.

