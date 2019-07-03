Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Increased Its Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $468,176; Washington Capital Management Holds Holding in Mylan N V (MYL)

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 6.63 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – Mylan and Biocon Receive Approvals from the European Commission and TGA Australia for Semglee™, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Sales Fall 19% in North America — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – REAFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO 1Q ADVAIR REV. GBP566M, EST. GBP586.6M; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 22/03/2018 – MYLAN’S ANDA FOR BACLOFEN APPROVED BY FDA; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 8,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.65 million, up from 261,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 347,329 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 293,332 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 20,319 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 7.24M are held by Co Bank & Trust. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation accumulated 702 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 452 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank has 6,288 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 5,790 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Finance Service has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 376 shares. Parametrica Limited has invested 0.55% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Kings Point Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 495 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 31,398 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs invested in 141,520 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 6,671 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.81 million activity. The insider BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by KEMPER DAVID W on Friday, February 1.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,033 shares to 445,747 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,416 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares to 5,580 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).