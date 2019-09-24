Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Position in Curtiss Wright (CW) by $498,475 as Stock Value Rose; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $791,544

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 106,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 110,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 116,735 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1,278 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 3,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.7. About 661,415 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.43M for 14.36 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 8,117 shares to 9,667 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 6,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Emerg Mrkts B (EMB).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 215,800 are held by Orbimed Lc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability reported 1,988 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2,376 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) invested in 0.1% or 18,553 shares. Amer Group, a New York-based fund reported 35,979 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd holds 0.19% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 2,234 shares. 30,150 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt. Glenmede Na holds 213,087 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.9% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 26,247 shares. Verition Fund Ltd owns 10,494 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.7 per share. CW’s profit will be $78.62 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Curtiss-Wright Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CW shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.92 million shares or 0.87% more from 31.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney accumulated 0.09% or 11,075 shares. 69,659 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 7,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,337 shares. Geode accumulated 454,482 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 16,316 shares. Washington Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 14,400 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 5,690 shares. 4,043 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd. Sabal Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 7,088 shares stake. Voya Invest Ltd holds 449,800 shares. Westwood Grp stated it has 167,679 shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3,150 shares to 104,530 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 48,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

