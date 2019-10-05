Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding By $1.06 Million; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Raised Its Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Position

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 6,099 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 561,302 shares with $98.00M value, down from 567,401 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) stake by 99.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 72,524 shares as Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 145,126 shares with $824,000 value, up from 72,602 last quarter. Oasis Petroleum Inc now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 10.42M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 15.50% above currents $163.63 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18800 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk says new HQ building is hopefully first of many in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,500 activity. 30,000 shares valued at $85,500 were bought by Hagale John E on Thursday, August 8.

Among 7 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:OAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc. Common Stock has $14 highest and $3.5000 lowest target. $6.18’s average target is 94.95% above currents $3.17 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc. Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was downgraded by IFS Securities to “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Monday, August 26. Ladenburg Thalmann has “Neutral” rating and $500 target.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Than Its 6.8% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

