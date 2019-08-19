Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding By $561,885; CB2 INSIGHTS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CBIIF) Shorts Decreased By 33.81%

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 2,391 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 746,433 shares with $175.75M value, down from 748,824 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $278.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) had a decrease of 33.81% in short interest. CBIIF’s SI was 9,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.81% from 13,900 shares previously. With 63,200 avg volume, 0 days are for CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF)’s short sellers to cover CBIIF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1225. About 101,271 shares traded or 172.71% up from the average. CB2 Insights Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & holds 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,682 shares. Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 101 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 185,100 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 7,793 shares. 13,285 were reported by Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Waters Parkerson Comm Llc stated it has 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greatmark Invest Prtn has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Somerville Kurt F has 94,828 shares for 4.43% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 384,628 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated accumulated 3.85M shares. Cypress Cap Gp holds 1.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 27,250 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc has 8.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 71,777 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Company reported 2,933 shares. Diversified Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,816 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $6.63 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 1.92% above currents $274.36 stock price. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 656,847 shares to 902,829 valued at $32.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) stake by 11,545 shares and now owns 469,808 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

