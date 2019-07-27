Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Position as Market Value Declined; Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Stake Has Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc. (TXMD) by 291.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 4.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 42.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.52 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 1.93M shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 45.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 16/05/2018 – TikaMobile Selected by TherapeuticsMD as Business Intelligence Platform Provider; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR TX-001HR; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations With FDA for TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTR; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations for TX-004HR; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR; 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 23/05/2018 – TXMD/@TradeHawk: $TXMD Hmmm TherapeuticsMD Imvexxy TX-001HR web site just went live; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – ENTERED INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION REGARDING PROPOSED LABEL FOR TX-004HR

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 35,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 251,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 433,441 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ADVOCATING FOR CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM IN COMMVAULT, ALSO WITH MINIMUM PERCENTAGE OF FUTURE CASH FLOW FOR REPURCHASES AFTER 2018; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 01/05/2018 – Commvault Ends 2018 Fiscal Year with New Customer Business Driven By New Simple Interface, Flexible Pricing, and Scale-Out Inno; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 01/05/2018 – CVLT NEW GOVERNANCE INITIATIVES RELATES TO PACT WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT SAYS ELLIOTT’S NOMINEES TO BOARD OF COMMVAULT INCLUDE MARTHA BEJAR, WENDY LANE, JOHN MCCORMACK, CHUCK MORAN

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc. by 129,587 shares to 42,014 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 35,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,379 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 339,730 shares. 6,720 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Cwm Llc accumulated 2,500 shares. 492,898 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 20.44 million shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 28,183 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 1.12 million shares. Hrt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 11,145 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 368,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13.77 million are held by Vanguard Inc. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 19,156 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 120,393 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,870 activity.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68,201 shares to 161,097 shares, valued at $38.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 28,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $7.26 million activity. The insider Merrill Gary sold $93,998. PULVER DAN had sold 7,500 shares worth $507,450. $510,000 worth of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was sold by SMITH GARY B. Shares for $4.35M were sold by BUNTE AL. WALKER DAVID F sold $264,112 worth of stock or 3,888 shares.