Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Boosted Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $901,800; Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $484,270 as Shares Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 10,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 338,528 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47M, up from 328,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.55 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 2.34M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 192,681 shares to 79,281 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,361 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 26,035 shares to 258,450 shares, valued at $13.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 75,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

