Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $1.39 Million; Colony Group Raised By $722,908 Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 733 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 276,651 shares with $523.88M value, up from 275,918 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon

Colony Group Llc increased Lazard Ltd (LAZ) stake by 201.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 21,262 shares as Lazard Ltd (LAZ)’s stock rose 0.28%. The Colony Group Llc holds 31,831 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 10,569 last quarter. Lazard Ltd now has $3.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 562,647 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 17/04/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion hires new fixed income chief; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 26/04/2018 – Lazard quarterly profit jumps 48.5 pct; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video)

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.09% above currents $1794.16 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 258,727 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. 162 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Management Inc. Shanda Asset Ltd holds 4,000 shares. 556 were reported by Pettee Invsts. Blackrock has invested 2.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Antipodean Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,650 shares. Accuvest Advsr holds 0.85% or 772 shares. Coastline Trust holds 5,832 shares. Boltwood has 362 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 5,718 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Co reported 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Advisors Limited Co reported 195,984 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Com has 2,000 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Grimes & Company accumulated 1,625 shares. Pictet Bancorp Tru has invested 2.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 20,576 shares to 307,609 valued at $9.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 2,361 shares and now owns 128,915 shares. Nvent Electric Plc was reduced too.

Colony Group Llc decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) stake by 12,011 shares to 321,016 valued at $52.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Short (BSV) stake by 6,405 shares and now owns 89,270 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability Com reported 15,400 shares. 16,585 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Limited. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 15,276 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 114,362 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc reported 56,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Comerica Retail Bank owns 10,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Llc stated it has 6,568 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.02% or 424,905 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,108 were accumulated by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,981 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 340 shares. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 71,915 shares.