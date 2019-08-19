Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Market Value Rose; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Share Price Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted Position

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 68,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.57 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 4.77M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 12/05/2018 – Walmart says Flipkart could go public in as early as four years – filing; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Tops Profit Estimates on Online Sales Boost (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 20/03/2018 – LORE SAYS WALMART REMAINS IN ACQUISITION MODE

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 103,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 63,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.89. About 901,086 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 99,640 shares to 85,792 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,955 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

