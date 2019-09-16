Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake By $5.10 Million; WORLEY PARSONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (WYGPF) Sellers Decreased By 21.23% Their Shorts

WORLEY PARSONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:WYGPF) had a decrease of 21.23% in short interest. WYGPF’s SI was 428,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.23% from 544,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4289 days are for WORLEY PARSONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:WYGPF)’s short sellers to cover WYGPF’s short positions. It closed at $8.52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 65,365 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 725,560 shares with $56.98M value, down from 790,925 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $113.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,408 shares to 290,662 valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 17,560 shares and now owns 269,353 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bankshares And Tru Co accumulated 5,276 shares. Burgundy Asset Ltd holds 20,048 shares. Rothschild Il has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 15,350 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 5,195 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,391 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 31,004 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Motco reported 2,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3,183 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Co stated it has 5,806 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Allen Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,167 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 55,290 shares stake. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.27% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 31.96% above currents $73.05 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Monday, March 25.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to the resources and energy sectors in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The firm provides engineering design and project delivery services, including providing maintenance, reliability support services, and advisory services. It has a 49.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers engineering and project management services to the floating production systems, heavy oil and oil sands, offshore topsides, offshore pipelines and subsea systems, onshore pipelines and receiving terminals, onshore gas and oil production facilities, sulphur recovery plants, arctic and cold climate, and unconventional gas and oil facilities, as well as for petrochemicals, refining, and LNG sectors.