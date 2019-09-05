Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position by $4.96 Million; Core Mark Hldg Co Com (CORE) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 118,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.79M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 9.78 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Core Mark Hldg Co Inc Com (CORE) by 148.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 91,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 154,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 62,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Core Mark Hldg Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 73,391 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68,201 shares to 161,097 shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.66 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications Ltd invested in 0.49% or 61,615 shares. 5,463 are owned by Petrus Trust Lta. Harvey Capital Mngmt holds 5,000 shares. California-based Pure Financial Advsrs has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Majedie Asset Mgmt holds 0.71% or 235,159 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wellington Shields Company Ltd stated it has 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oak Assocs Limited Oh stated it has 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 2.4% or 142,287 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smith Asset Management Grp Lp reported 95 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 304,481 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Com Ltd Com reported 43,891 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com holds 2.62% or 274,755 shares. 10.85M were reported by D E Shaw And Incorporated.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 23,443 shares to 40,214 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Partners Inc Class A (NYSE:EVR) by 90,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,159 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corp owns 143,100 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 703,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 51,745 shares. American Century holds 210,216 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 1,312 shares. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 6,474 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 26,700 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Crawford Invest Counsel owns 65,658 shares. 116,734 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Llc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 46,448 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 6.99M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 5,539 shares.