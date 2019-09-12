Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Karpas Strategies Increased Its Stake by $405,900 as Stock Price Rose

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 468,460 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 431,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 22.27M shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 754,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.17M, down from 757,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 3.31M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 17,154 shares. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,209 shares. Manchester Llc has 6,244 shares. 5,501 are held by Eastern State Bank. Diligent Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,351 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & holds 0.04% or 3,419 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 3,827 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 30,796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada Inc holds 38,179 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 18,212 are held by Cetera Advisor Network Lc. 8,140 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Com has 130,617 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 238,328 shares to 432,786 shares, valued at $37.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CenturyLink (CTL) Acquires Streamroot – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink gets $550,000 FCC fine for cramming – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Announces Proposed Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Associate, a California-based fund reported 53,268 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc New York holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 557,412 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.03% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 186,900 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 211,540 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc invested in 0.02% or 10,539 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 41,000 shares. Adage Capital Gp Limited Liability Com owns 1.10M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,646 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 28,624 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 105,743 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3.18 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com holds 166,236 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System Fund has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 20,009 shares.