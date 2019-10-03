Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased By $779,100 Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding; Famous Daves of America (DAVE) Sellers Increased By 0.26% Their Shorts

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 7,791 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 365,189 shares with $36.85M value, down from 372,980 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $82.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 4.81 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT

Famous Daves of America Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. DAVE’s SI was 509,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 508,300 shares previously. With 25,400 avg volume, 20 days are for Famous Daves of America Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s short sellers to cover DAVE’s short positions. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 46,546 shares traded or 131.42% up from the average. BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 29.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.69% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Famous Dave’s of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAVE); 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s CFO Dexter Newman Departing; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Rev $12.5M; 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q Rev $12.8M; 08/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s Raises $5.5M in Rights Offering; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.13 FROM CONT OPS; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q EPS 13c; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s: Didn’t Need to Rely on Standby Purchase Pact With PW Partners

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 15.31% above currents $106.35 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, September 16.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,603 shares to 1.40M valued at $174.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) stake by 5,317 shares and now owns 146,777 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold BBQ Holdings, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings.