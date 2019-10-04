Retirement Systems Of Alabama Cut Watsco (WSO) Holding; Tennant Co (TNC) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Tennant Co (TNC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 59 funds started new or increased holdings, while 60 reduced and sold their stock positions in Tennant Co. The funds in our database reported: 14.88 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Tennant Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 41 Increased: 44 New Position: 15.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 5.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama analyzed 4,333 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)'s stock rose 4.06%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 80,097 shares with $13.10M value, down from 84,430 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $160.28. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TNC’s profit will be $8.19M for 37.83 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Tennant Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.18% negative EPS growth.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 33.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Tennant Company for 53,405 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 2.11 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mairs & Power Inc has 1% invested in the company for 1.36 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 26,020 shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 85,168 shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Tennant Company (TNC) has declined 4.74% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) stake by 85,088 shares to 254,872 valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,261 shares and now owns 382,714 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.42M for 17.81 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.