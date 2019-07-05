Retirement Systems Of Alabama Boosted Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding; US Foods Holding (USFD) SI Increased By 10.08%

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 103.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 165,254 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 325,583 shares with $40.34M value, up from 160,329 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) had an increase of 10.08% in short interest. USFD’s SI was 4.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.08% from 3.96 million shares previously. With 3.24M avg volume, 1 days are for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)’s short sellers to cover USFD’s short positions. The SI to US Foods Holding Corp’s float is 2.01%. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 975,788 shares traded. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has risen 11.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical USFD News: 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Total Case Volume Decreased 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – US Foods Brings CHEF’STORE to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.10; 15/03/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – THREE-YEAR PLAN TARGETS 8 PCT – 10 PCT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – US Foods Holding 1Q Net $67M; 08/05/2018 – US FOODS HOLDING CORP – “OUTLOOK FOR INDEPENDENT RESTAURANTS AND THE OVERALL INDUSTRY REMAINS STRONG”; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Foods Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USFD); 22/05/2018 – US Foods Employees `Spring into Service’ to Support Chicagoland Charities; 06/03/2018 US Foods Announces Appointment of New Member to the Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – US Foods Presents Strategy Update and Mid-Term Outlook at Investor Day

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $115 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell”. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of KMB in report on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity. PALMER ANTHONY J. also sold $704,703 worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Parsons Inc Ri holds 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4,503 shares. Insight 2811 has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 18.27M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 79,412 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Baxter Bros reported 0.23% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stone Ridge Asset accumulated 22,861 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 18,218 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates owns 2,493 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 760,244 shares. Windward Capital Management Communication Ca holds 0.32% or 19,975 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,114 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 0.56% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 13,900 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 12,668 shares to 239,053 valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 13,033 shares and now owns 445,747 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was reduced too.

