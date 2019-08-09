Retirement Systems Of Alabama Boosted Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding By $2.19 Million; Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 86.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 20,000 shares with $1.68M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $191.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $98.51. About 1.45 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Retirement Systems Of Alabama acquired 47,658 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 2.81M shares with $131.88M value, up from 2.77M last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 15,445 shares to 360,801 valued at $27.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 5,032 shares and now owns 285,416 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $54’s average target is 0.58% above currents $53.69 stock price. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -19.30% below currents $98.51 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Friday, March 1 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.