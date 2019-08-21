Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 34 2.68 N/A -1.14 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 5 0.13 N/A -13.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Reebonz Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Retail Value Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Reebonz Holding Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Reebonz Holding Limited’s potential upside is 514.15% and its average price target is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retail Value Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% Reebonz Holding Limited -6.59% -36.07% -65.57% -78.48% -96.93% -85.52%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend.