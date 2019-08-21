Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RBZ), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Retail Value Inc.
|34
|2.68
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|5
|0.13
|N/A
|-13.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-1%
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Retail Value Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Retail Value Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Reebonz Holding Limited’s potential upside is 514.15% and its average price target is $11.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Retail Value Inc. and Reebonz Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.56% of Reebonz Holding Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Retail Value Inc.
|3.52%
|10.06%
|13.65%
|25.51%
|14.93%
|47.09%
|Reebonz Holding Limited
|-6.59%
|-36.07%
|-65.57%
|-78.48%
|-96.93%
|-85.52%
For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Reebonz Holding Limited had bearish trend.
