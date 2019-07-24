Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 33 2.58 N/A -8.95 0.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.58 N/A 0.19 143.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Retail Value Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retail Value Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Retail Value Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 1.11% -3.75% 5.12% 16.23% 0% 28.45% National Vision Holdings Inc. 4.17% -5.3% -17.12% -36.83% -16.06% -1.67%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. has 28.45% stronger performance while National Vision Holdings Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors National Vision Holdings Inc. beats Retail Value Inc.