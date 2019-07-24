Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Retail Value Inc.
|33
|2.58
|N/A
|-8.95
|0.00
|National Vision Holdings Inc.
|30
|1.58
|N/A
|0.19
|143.52
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Retail Value Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Vision Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|2.1%
|0.9%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Retail Value Inc. and National Vision Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Retail Value Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Retail Value Inc.
|1.11%
|-3.75%
|5.12%
|16.23%
|0%
|28.45%
|National Vision Holdings Inc.
|4.17%
|-5.3%
|-17.12%
|-36.83%
|-16.06%
|-1.67%
For the past year Retail Value Inc. has 28.45% stronger performance while National Vision Holdings Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors National Vision Holdings Inc. beats Retail Value Inc.
