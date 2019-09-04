Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 34 2.81 N/A -1.14 0.00 Etsy Inc. 64 8.90 N/A 0.77 86.81

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Retail Value Inc. and Etsy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Retail Value Inc. and Etsy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Etsy Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Etsy Inc.’s potential upside is 45.98% and its average price target is $73.43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Retail Value Inc. and Etsy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.4% and 99.17%. Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. was more bullish than Etsy Inc.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Retail Value Inc.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.