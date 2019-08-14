Retail Value Inc. (RVI)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 33 2.67 N/A -1.14 0.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 19 1.02 N/A 0.51 38.09

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Retail Value Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 5.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Retail Value Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 16.94% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Retail Value Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Retail Value Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1.35% 1.4% -5.73% 46.78% 36.92% 60.1%

For the past year Retail Value Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.