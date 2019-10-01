Retail Value Inc. (RVI) At $37.04 Forms Top; METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD ORDINA (MTAFF) Sellers Increased By 318.71% Their Shorts

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:MTAFF) had an increase of 318.71% in short interest. MTAFF’s SI was 123,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 318.71% from 29,400 shares previously. With 445,600 avg volume, 0 days are for METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:MTAFF)’s short sellers to cover MTAFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.0287 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0005. About 402,850 shares traded or 121.26% up from the average. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTAFF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) formed multiple top with $38.52 target or 4.00% above today’s $37.04 share price. Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has $705.69M valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 78,241 shares traded. Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) has risen 14.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production based interests in Canada. The company has market cap of $119.17 million. The firm was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.in December 2016. It currently has negative earnings.