Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Contrasting side by side

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Retail Value Inc.
|35
|2.81
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Yunji Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Retail Value Inc. and Yunji Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Retail Value Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-1%
|Yunji Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Retail Value Inc. and Yunji Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Retail Value Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Yunji Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.4 consensus price target and a 107.49% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Retail Value Inc. and Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Retail Value Inc.
|3.52%
|10.06%
|13.65%
|25.51%
|14.93%
|47.09%
|Yunji Inc.
|0.37%
|-4.29%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-24.24%
For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Yunji Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Yunji Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
