Retail Value Inc. (RVI) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Contrasting side by side

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value Inc. 35 2.81 N/A -1.14 0.00 Yunji Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Retail Value Inc. and Yunji Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Retail Value Inc. and Yunji Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Yunji Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.4 consensus price target and a 107.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retail Value Inc. and Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.4% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Retail Value Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Value Inc. 3.52% 10.06% 13.65% 25.51% 14.93% 47.09% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year Retail Value Inc. had bullish trend while Yunji Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Yunji Inc. beats Retail Value Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.