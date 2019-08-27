Retail Properties of America (RPAI) to pay $0.17 on Oct 10, 2019; Shorts at Matthews International – Class A Commo (MATW) Lowered By 4.16%

Matthews International Corporation – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:MATW) had a decrease of 4.16% in short interest. MATW’s SI was 1.41 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.16% from 1.47 million shares previously. With 134,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Matthews International Corporation – Class A Commo (NASDAQ:MATW)’s short sellers to cover MATW’s short positions. The SI to Matthews International Corporation – Class A Commo’s float is 4.59%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 96,031 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 09/03/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 74% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Matthews™ Closes Another Shopping Center for Top 10 REIT; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP. v. VANDOR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1889 – 2018-03-27; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Packers Host WR Jordan Matthews; 10/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Oakland Raiders Rumors: Jordan Matthews A Potential Target Per `NFL Spin Zone’; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $924.37 million. It operates through three divisions: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging industry converters; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, makes, and executes merchandising and display systems.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It engages in acquisition, development and management of properties. It has a 35.16 P/E ratio. The trust invests in the real estate markets of United States.