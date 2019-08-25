Retail Properties of America (RPAI) to pay $0.17 on Oct 10, 2019; Capital International Investors Decreased Its Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:RPAI) shareholders before Sep 25, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Retail Properties of America Inc’s current price of $11.19 translates into 1.48% yield. Retail Properties of America Inc’s dividend has Sep 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.06M shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share

Capital International Investors decreased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors sold 2.42 million shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Capital International Investors holds 22.61M shares with $3.16B value, down from 25.02M last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $337.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Ltd stated it has 12,820 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cibc World Markets invested in 0.4% or 628,732 shares. Country Trust Bank & Trust holds 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 203,784 shares. Indiana & Investment Management invested 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Selway Asset Mgmt has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 3,640 are owned by Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Edmp Incorporated invested in 29,236 shares or 3.99% of the stock. Narwhal Cap Mgmt has 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 282,222 were reported by Cambridge Tru. Valmark Advisers accumulated 6,375 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.69% stake. Bragg Advsr Inc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.65% or 26,844 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.30% above currents $127.73 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Capital International Investors increased Mongodb Inc Cl A stake by 848,336 shares to 1.07 million valued at $157.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 494,400 shares and now owns 3.76M shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It engages in acquisition, development and management of properties. It has a 35.19 P/E ratio. The trust invests in the real estate markets of United States.