Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Last Week Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Analysts

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. RPAI’s profit would be $55.49M giving it 11.40 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s analysts see -3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 173,000 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corcept Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. See Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

01/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $14 Downgrade

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Properties of America, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 120 retail operating properties representing 21.6 million square feet. It has a 44.25 P/E ratio. The Firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 155,674 shares. Moreover, Capital Impact Ltd Com has 1.12% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Alps Incorporated has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Gemmer Asset Management reported 197 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Principal Financial Group has 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 900,618 shares. Ami Asset Management holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 722,932 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 92,845 shares. 132 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc. Prudential reported 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap L P has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.