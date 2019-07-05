Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) EPS Estimated At $0.26; Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. RPAI’s profit would be $55.53 million giving it 11.40 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s analysts see -3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 229,976 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 28.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,118 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 30,879 shares with $3.64M value, down from 42,997 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 6.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 120 retail operating properties representing 21.6 million square feet. It has a 44.25 P/E ratio. The Firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya.