Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted By $821,770 Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $0.26 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. RPAI’s profit would be $55.54 million giving it 11.44 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Retail Properties of America, Inc.’s analysts see -3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 561,473 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Net $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 22,210 shares as Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)’s stock rose 6.73%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 644,001 shares with $24.34 million value, up from 621,791 last quarter. Potlatchdeltic Corp now has $2.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 321,115 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Properties Of America: A High Quality 5% Dividend With Potential 20% Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the Company owned 120 retail operating properties representing 21.6 million square feet. It has a 44.4 P/E ratio. The Firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 1,565 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 24,211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 55,616 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon owns 944,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 21,766 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 21 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 211 shares. 15,356 are held by Federated Pa. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.04% or 25,390 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 151,127 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8,200 shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BCC vs. PCH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potlatch: A Market Neutral Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Parker (NYSE:PH) stake by 4,627 shares to 21,082 valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 20,815 shares and now owns 111,952 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.