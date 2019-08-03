Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Holder Private Trust Co Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.52 million shares traded or 41.13% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI)

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 89,656 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24 million, up from 85,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $216.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares to 9,738 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW).

