Retail Pptys Amer Com (RPAI) Stake Maintained by Colony Group Llc; Unilever N.V. (UN) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $785,726 as Stock Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp analyzed 13,547 shares as the company's stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,575 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, down from 270,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $60.93. About 693,996 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Com (RPAI) by 117.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 70,960 shares as the company's stock declined 1.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 131,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 754,157 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has risen 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap Value Index (IJS) by 8,273 shares to 130,789 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $97.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

