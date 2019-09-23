Retail Opportunity Invts (ROIC) Shareholder Capital Growth Management LP Lifted Its Holding; Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts (ROIC) by 125.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.37M, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Invts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 893,319 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 2,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 55,217 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34 million, down from 58,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 2.56 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 535 shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il has 0.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 93,348 shares. Gamco Et Al has 1,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Perigon Wealth Management Lc stated it has 360,729 shares. Violich stated it has 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cap Management Assoc reported 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 15,716 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 176,150 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Skylands Limited Com accumulated 409,050 shares or 9.51% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 638,445 shares. North American Management reported 16,156 shares. Tompkins Fin stated it has 2,205 shares. Hallmark Mngmt holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 114,003 shares.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,080 shares to 8,345 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).