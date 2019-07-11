Retail Opportunity Invst (ROIC) Holder Copeland Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.34 Million as Market Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Upped Holding

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Invst Corp (ROIC) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 79,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 920,169 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, up from 841,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Invst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 1.32 million shares traded or 62.15% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 26,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, up from 109,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,329 shares to 5,947 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,931 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,201 shares to 834,538 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,100 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.