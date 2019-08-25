Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to pay $0.20 on Sep 26, 2019; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s current price of $17.43 translates into 1.13% yield. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 1.07M shares traded or 13.05% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 69 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 77 sold and reduced stakes in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 46.74 million shares, up from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oaktree Capital Group LLC in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 50 Increased: 33 New Position: 36.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Great No-Load Mutual Funds for Retirement Portfolios – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australia’s BlueScope Steel forecasts weak first-half, shares drop – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC), The Stock That Dropped 13% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc holds 7.2% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for 213,000 shares. Water Island Capital Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 2.92% invested in the company for 72,380 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.38% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 153,400 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.54 million for 18.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 619,169 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.24 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.