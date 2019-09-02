Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) to pay $0.20 on Sep 26, 2019; AUTOMOTIVE FINCO ORDINARY SHARES (RMIAF) SI Decreased By 25.71%

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF) had a decrease of 25.71% in short interest. RMIAF’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.71% from 3,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 13 days are for AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF)’s short sellers to cover RMIAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.3509 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Sep 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shareholders before Sep 11, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s current price of $17.51 translates into 1.13% yield. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s dividend has Sep 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 741,225 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – nasdaq.com” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hain Celestial (HAIN) Stock Up Despite Q4 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Stock Dips 3% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Australia’s BlueScope Steel forecasts weak first-half, shares drop – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.84 million. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.