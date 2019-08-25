Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Both Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 6.68 N/A 0.37 48.89 Taubman Centers Inc. 47 3.61 N/A 0.89 45.53

Demonstrates Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Taubman Centers Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Taubman Centers Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -83.1% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Taubman Centers Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Taubman Centers Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Taubman Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 14.74% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. On the other hand, Taubman Centers Inc.’s potential upside is 42.67% and its average price target is $54.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Taubman Centers Inc. seems more appealing than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Taubman Centers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 0%. 1.6% are Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Taubman Centers Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23% Taubman Centers Inc. -1.67% 2.37% -19.89% -18.9% -33.86% -10.93%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had bullish trend while Taubman Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats Taubman Centers Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.