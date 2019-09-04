Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

As REIT – Retail businesses, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 6.76 N/A 0.37 48.89 Getty Realty Corp. 32 9.07 N/A 1.17 25.65

Demonstrates Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Getty Realty Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Getty Realty Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Getty Realty Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.2% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Getty Realty Corp.’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Getty Realty Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Getty Realty Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s upside potential is 13.51% at a $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Getty Realty Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 68.5%. Insiders held 1.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Getty Realty Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23% Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has stronger performance than Getty Realty Corp.

Summary

Getty Realty Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.