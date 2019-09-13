Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 6.95 N/A 0.37 48.89 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 14 0.19 N/A -2.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 10.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 69.5% respectively. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. 1.44% 5.11% 13.69% 19.01% -12.02% 66.45%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.