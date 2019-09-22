Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Comparing side by side

Both Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 18 7.05 N/A 0.37 48.89 SITE Centers Corp. 14 5.03 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and SITE Centers Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and SITE Centers Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% SITE Centers Corp. 0.00% 10.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. SITE Centers Corp.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and SITE Centers Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 SITE Centers Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has an average price target of $20, and a 8.75% upside potential. SITE Centers Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a -4.24% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. appears more favorable than SITE Centers Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of SITE Centers Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 18.5% are SITE Centers Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23% SITE Centers Corp. 3.34% 9.03% 6.98% 7.63% 5.63% 28.73%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. was less bullish than SITE Centers Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats SITE Centers Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.