Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Comparison side by side

Since Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 18 7.01 N/A 0.37 48.89 Saul Centers Inc. 53 5.32 N/A 1.75 31.25

In table 1 we can see Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Saul Centers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Saul Centers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Saul Centers Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Saul Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Saul Centers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s upside potential is 9.41% at a $20 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Saul Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 47.9% respectively. 1.6% are Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Saul Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23% Saul Centers Inc. -0.4% -0.9% 1.99% 2.37% 3.51% 16.03%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. was less bullish than Saul Centers Inc.

Summary

Saul Centers Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.