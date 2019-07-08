Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) Comparing side by side

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 6.77 N/A 0.36 48.80 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 20 1.37 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has an average target price of $18, and a 2.21% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares and 0% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares. About 1.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. -0.23% -0.06% -2.5% -2.29% 2.4% 10.33% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.