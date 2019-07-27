Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has 96% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.17% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.80% 1.50% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. N/A 17 48.80 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.81 1.60 2.48

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. presently has an average price target of $19, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. The competitors have a potential upside of 9.67%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. -0.23% -0.06% -2.5% -2.29% 2.4% 10.33% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has weaker performance than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s peers have beta of 0.86 which is 14.04% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.