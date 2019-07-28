Retail Opportuni (ROIC) Holding Has Boosted by Rbo & Co Llc; Edgar Lomax Co Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $16.81 Million

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 59.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 131,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 353,837 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.61 million, up from 222,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Retail Opportuni (ROIC) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 676,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 654,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportuni for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 862,555 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has risen 2.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,775 shares to 750,483 shares, valued at $40.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 110,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,696 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,365 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, a California-based fund reported 2.89 million shares. Shayne Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 63,708 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.37M shares. Forbes J M And Llp has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 315,313 shares. Private Wealth owns 21,933 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Hightower Lta holds 0.31% or 18,937 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 17,685 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc stated it has 6,821 shares. Moreover, Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,273 shares. 15,018 were reported by Ftb Advisors. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 56,467 shares.